138FW Airmen Participate in Stress Management Workshop

An Airman takes notes during a stress management presentation at the Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla., Feb. 1, 2025. The topics of the presentation ranged from workplace burnout, breathing techniques, and preventative measures that can be taken to help others, such as providing open communication and encouraging positive social skills. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Airman Addison Barnes Released)
