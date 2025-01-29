Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    138FW Airmen Participate in Stress Management Workshop [Image 3 of 3]

    138FW Airmen Participate in Stress Management Workshop

    TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Addison Barnes 

    138th Fighter Wing

    An Airman takes notes during a stress management presentation at the Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla., Feb. 1, 2025. The topics of the presentation ranged from workplace burnout, breathing techniques, and preventative measures that can be taken to help others, such as providing open communication and encouraging positive social skills. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Airman Addison Barnes Released)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2025
    Date Posted: 02.02.2025 14:47
    Photo ID: 8851689
    VIRIN: 250201-Z-BX562-1029
    Resolution: 2735x1823
    Size: 2.68 MB
    Location: TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US
