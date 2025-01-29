138FW Airmen Participate in Stress Management Workshop

Clifford Ah-in-nist Sipes, integrated primary prevention specialist from the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Norman, speaks during a stress management presentation at the Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla., Feb. 1, 2025. Sipes emphasized the importance of checking in on fellow Airmen as well as yourself to prevent workplace burnout. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Airman Addison Barnes Released)
