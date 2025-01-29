Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    138FW Airmen Participate in Stress Management Workshop [Image 2 of 3]

    138FW Airmen Participate in Stress Management Workshop

    TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Addison Barnes 

    138th Fighter Wing

    Airmen with the 138th Fighter Wing participate in an activity during a stress management presentation at the Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla., Feb. 1, 2025. The activity had Airmen toss yarn around one another, a metaphor for the strong relationships between them, and how it prevents a balloon – an Airman’s mental health and well-being – from falling and worsening. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Airman Addison Barnes Released)

