138FW Airmen Participate in Stress Management Workshop

Airmen with the 138th Fighter Wing participate in an activity during a stress management presentation at the Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla., Feb. 1, 2025. The activity had Airmen toss yarn around one another, a metaphor for the strong relationships between them, and how it prevents a balloon – an Airman’s mental health and well-being – from falling and worsening. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Airman Addison Barnes Released)