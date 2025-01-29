Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sentry South-Southern Strike 2025 [Image 5 of 9]

    Sentry South-Southern Strike 2025

    GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Gisselle Toro Caraballo 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kivian Farraro, an air transporter journeyman assigned to the 156th Contingency Response Group, Puerto Rico Air National Guard gives the halt signal during exercise Sentry South-Southern Strike at the Combat Readiness and Training Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, Feb. 1, 2025. Exercise Sentry South-Southern Strike is a joint military partnership that strengthens contingency response operations, agile combat employment, aeromedical evacuation, joint maritime training, specialized fueling operations and intra-theater airlift and airdrop. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Gisselle Toro Caraballo)

