Sentry South-Southern Strike 2025

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Anita Acevedo, a chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear defense instructor assigned to the 156th Contingency Response Group, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, provides Airmen a CBRN refresher training during exercise Sentry South-Southern Strike at the Combat Readiness and Training Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, Feb. 1, 2025. Exercise Sentry South-Southern Strike is a joint military partnership that strengthens contingency response operations, agile combat employment, aeromedical evacuation, joint maritime training, specialized fueling operations and intra-theater airlift and airdrop. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Gisselle Toro Caraballo)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2025 13:11
|Photo ID:
|8851529
|VIRIN:
|250201-Z-AP021-1002
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|1.71 MB
|Location:
|GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
