Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sentry South-Southern Strike 2025 [Image 4 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Sentry South-Southern Strike 2025

    GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Gisselle Toro Caraballo 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Anita Acevedo, a chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear defense instructor assigned to the 156th Contingency Response Group, Puerto Rico Air National Guard provides Airmen a CBRN refresher training during exercise Sentry South-Southern Strike at the Combat Readiness and Training Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, Feb. 1, 2025. Exercise Sentry South-Southern Strike is a joint military partnership that strengthens contingency response operations, agile combat employment, aeromedical evacuation, joint maritime training, specialized fueling operations and intra-theater airlift and airdrop. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Gisselle Toro Caraballo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2025
    Date Posted: 02.02.2025 13:11
    Photo ID: 8851531
    VIRIN: 250201-Z-AP021-1004
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 2.46 MB
    Location: GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sentry South-Southern Strike 2025 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Gisselle Toro Caraballo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sentry South-Southern Strike 2025
    Sentry South-Southern Strike 2025
    Sentry South-Southern Strike 2025
    Sentry South-Southern Strike 2025
    Sentry South-Southern Strike 2025
    Sentry South-Southern Strike 2025
    Sentry South-Southern Strike 2025
    Sentry South-Southern Strike 2025
    Sentry South-Southern Strike 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ANG
    PRANG
    SSTK
    156th Wing
    SSTK25
    Southern Stike

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download