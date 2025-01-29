AFCENT launches into Agile Combat Employment exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Tech. Sgt. Samantha Sheridan, 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron team lead, debriefs a training exercise with Airmen during Operation Agile Spartan 25.1 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 31, 2025. During the multi-day Agile Combat Employment exercise, Defenders carried out exercise scenarios while protecting the security of the forward operating location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Nichols)