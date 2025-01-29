U.S. Tech. Sgt. Samantha Sheridan, 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron team lead, debriefs a training exercise with Airmen during Operation Agile Spartan 25.1 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 31, 2025. During the multi-day Agile Combat Employment exercise, Defenders carried out exercise scenarios while protecting the security of the forward operating location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Nichols)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2025 08:07
|Photo ID:
|8851292
|VIRIN:
|250131-F-RX751-1154
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
This work, AFCENT launches into Agile Combat Employment exercise [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Robert Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.