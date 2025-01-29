AFCENT launches into Agile Combat Employment exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron train in close quarters combat during Operation Agile Spartan 25.1 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 31, 2025. The Mission-Ready Airman philosophy encourages members to develop skills outside their primary career fields, allowing wings to stay mission-ready when there are unexpected demands on the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Nichols)