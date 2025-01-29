AFCENT launches into Agile Combat Employment exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Cas, 609th Air Operations Center survival, evasion, resistance and escape specialist, debriefs ground combat positions during Operation Agile Spartan 25.1 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 31, 2025. During the multi-day Agile Combat Employment exercise, Defenders carried out exercise scenarios while protecting the security of the forward operating location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Nichols)