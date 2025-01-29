VSFB enables 5th launch of 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches at 3:02 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 4-East carrying Starlink satellites to low-earth orbit Feb. 1, 2025, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. Vandenberg Space Force Base Guardians and Airmen have enabled five launches in 2025, maintaining the installation's critical role in space operations and national security. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Jennifer Green-Lanchoney)