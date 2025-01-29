Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VSFB enables 5th launch of 2025 [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    VSFB enables 5th launch of 2025

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2025

    Photo by Jennifer Green-Lanchoney 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches at 3:02 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 4-East carrying Starlink satellites to low-earth orbit Feb. 1, 2025, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. Vandenberg Space Force Base Guardians and Airmen have enabled five launches in 2025, maintaining the installation's critical role in space operations and national security. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Jennifer Green-Lanchoney)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2025
    Date Posted: 02.01.2025 18:44
    Photo ID: 8851091
    VIRIN: 250201-X-CV364-1027
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 874.65 KB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VSFB enables 5th launch of 2025 [Image 2 of 2], by Jennifer Green-Lanchoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VSFB Enabled 5th Launch of 2025
    VSFB enables 5th launch of 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Space Launch

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download