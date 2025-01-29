Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VSFB Enabled 5th Launch of 2025

    VSFB Enabled 5th Launch of 2025

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2025

    Photo by Patrick Harrower 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket emerges from clouds after launching from Space Launch Complex 4 East at 3:02 p.m. Feb. 1 at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. Following a record-breaking year in 2024, during which 51 rockets and missiles were launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base, Guardians and Airmen have already enabled five successful launches in the first two months of 2025. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Jennifer Green-Lanchoney)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2025
    Date Posted: 02.01.2025 18:44
    Photo ID: 8851090
    VIRIN: 250201-X-CV364-1026
    Resolution: 2717x2147
    Size: 597.81 KB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, VSFB Enabled 5th Launch of 2025 [Image 2 of 2], by Patrick Harrower, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    VSFB Enabled 5th Launch of 2025
    VSFB enables 5th launch of 2025

    Launch

