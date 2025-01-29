A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket emerges from clouds after launching from Space Launch Complex 4 East at 3:02 p.m. Feb. 1 at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. Following a record-breaking year in 2024, during which 51 rockets and missiles were launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base, Guardians and Airmen have already enabled five successful launches in the first two months of 2025. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Jennifer Green-Lanchoney)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2025 18:44
|Photo ID:
|8851090
|VIRIN:
|250201-X-CV364-1026
|Resolution:
|2717x2147
|Size:
|597.81 KB
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VSFB Enabled 5th Launch of 2025 [Image 2 of 2], by Patrick Harrower, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.