VSFB Enabled 5th Launch of 2025

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket emerges from clouds after launching from Space Launch Complex 4 East at 3:02 p.m. Feb. 1 at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. Following a record-breaking year in 2024, during which 51 rockets and missiles were launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base, Guardians and Airmen have already enabled five successful launches in the first two months of 2025. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Jennifer Green-Lanchoney)