Sailor Corrects Evals

Yeoman Seaman Manuel Martinez, from Phoenix, Arizona, corrects evaluation reports aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 29, 2025. Sampson is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Meyer)