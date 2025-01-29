Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor Observes Flight Operations [Image 1 of 6]

    Sailor Observes Flight Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.30.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Meyer 

    USS Sampson (DDG 102)

    Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Ian Leclair, from Tampa, Florida, observes flight operations on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 30, 2025. Sampson is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Meyer)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2025
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
