JOOD Relays Information

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. j.g. Wes Seldon, from San Diego, California, relays information while operating as junior officer of the deck on the bridge of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 30, 2025. Sampson is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Meyer)