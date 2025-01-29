JOOD Relays Information

Lt. j.g. Wes Seldon, from San Diego, California, relays information while operating as junior officer of the deck on the bridge of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 30, 2025. Sampson is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Meyer)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2025 19:06
|Photo ID:
|8851087
|VIRIN:
|250130-N-AS506-1006
|Resolution:
|3141x4712
|Size:
|6.01 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
