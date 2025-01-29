Sailor Observes Flight Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aviation Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Malcolm Crawson, from Orlando, Florida, communicates the status of an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter from the “Battle Cats” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73 during flight operations on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 28, 2025. Sampson is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Meyer)