Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors Stand Watch For Crash And Salvage [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Sailors Stand Watch For Crash And Salvage

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.28.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Meyer 

    USS Sampson (DDG 102)

    Sailors stand watch for crash and salvage during flight operations on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 28, 2025. Sampson is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Meyer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2025
    Date Posted: 02.01.2025 18:11
    Photo ID: 8851057
    VIRIN: 250128-N-AS506-1018
    Resolution: 5218x3479
    Size: 6.57 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Stand Watch For Crash And Salvage [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Timothy Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailor Signals During Flight Operations
    Sailors Stand Watch For Crash And Salvage
    Sailor Observes Flight Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Underway
    Flight Operations
    USS Sampson
    US Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download