Sailor Signals During Flight Operations

Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Anthony Wesley, from Patterson, New Jersey, signals to an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter from the “Battle Cats” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73 on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 28, 2025. Sampson is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Meyer) (This photo was created in color and changed to black-and-white.)