    Sailor Signals During Flight Operations [Image 1 of 3]

    Sailor Signals During Flight Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.28.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Meyer 

    USS Sampson (DDG 102)

    Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Anthony Wesley, from Patterson, New Jersey, signals to an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter from the “Battle Cats” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73 on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 28, 2025. Sampson is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Meyer) (This photo was created in color and changed to black-and-white.)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2025
    Date Posted: 02.01.2025 18:11
    Photo ID: 8851056
    VIRIN: 250128-N-AS506-1024
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Underway
    Flight Operations
    USS Sampson
    Boatswain's Mate
    US Navy

