U.S. Army Sgt. Nicholas White, a human intelligence collector rrepresenting the Marietta-based 1st Battalion, 122nd Regional Training Institute, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, uses a rope to go across a ravine as a part of the Evade Capture event during the 2025 78th Troop Command Best Warrior Competition, Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia, Feb. 1, 2025. The competition demonstrates the readiness and lethality of 78th Troop Command Soldiers by testing the competitors with physical fitness assessments, written exams, and other warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Princess Higgins).