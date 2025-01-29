Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cross [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Cross

    MARIETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2025

    Photo by Spc. Princess Alexandria Higgins 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Brandon Lu, a signals intelligence analyst representing the Forest Park-based 221st Intelligence and Electronic Warfare Battalion, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard uses a rope to make his way across a ravine during the Evade Capture surprise event of the 2025 78th Troop Command Best Warrior Competition, Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia, Feb. 01, 2025. The competition demonstrates the readiness and lethality of 78th Troop Command Soldiers by testing the competitors with physical fitness assessments, written exams, and other warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc Princess Higgins).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2025
    Date Posted: 02.01.2025 16:03
    Photo ID: 8850952
    VIRIN: 250201-Z-AE768-3001
    Resolution: 3396x2125
    Size: 4.16 MB
    Location: MARIETTA, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cross [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Princess Alexandria Higgins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cross
    Strapped In
    Free

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Best Warrior Competition
    Georgia Army National Guard
    U.S. Army
    U.S. National Guard
    78TCBWC2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download