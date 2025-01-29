Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARIETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2025

    Photo by Spc. Princess Alexandria Higgins 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Nicholas White, a human intelligence collector rrepresenting the Marietta-based 1st Battalion, 122nd Regional Training Institute, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, is strapped into a harness for the Evade Capture surprise event during the 2025 78th Troop Command Best Warrior Competition, Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia, Feb. 1, 2025. The competition demonstrates the readiness and lethality of 78th Troop Command Soldiers by testing the competitors with physical fitness assessments, written exams, and other warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Princess Higgins).

    Date Taken: 02.01.2025
    Date Posted: 02.01.2025 16:04
    Photo ID: 8850953
    VIRIN: 250201-Z-AE768-3002
    Resolution: 4448x2379
    Size: 5.36 MB
    Location: MARIETTA, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Strapped In [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Princess Alexandria Higgins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Strapped In
    Best Warrior Competition
    Georgia Army National Guard
    U.S. Army
    U.S. National Guard
    78TCBWC2025

