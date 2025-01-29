Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade change of command [Image 35 of 49]

    55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade change of command

    SCRANTON, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith 

    55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, 28th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Col. Brad W. Pierson relinquished command of the 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Pennsylvania Army National Guard to Col. Adam R. Grove during a change of command ceremony at the Scranton Armed Forces Reserve Center Feb. 1, 2025. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)

    55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade change of command

    TAGS

    Change of Command Ceremony
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Pennsylvania Army National Guard
    change of command
    55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade
    55MEB

