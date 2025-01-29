55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade change of command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Brad W. Pierson relinquished command of the 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Pennsylvania Army National Guard to Col. Adam R. Grove during a change of command ceremony at the Scranton Armed Forces Reserve Center Feb. 1, 2025. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)