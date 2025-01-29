55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade change of command

SCRANTON, Pa. – The 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade (MEB), Pennsylvania Army National Guard held a change of command ceremony at the Scranton Armed Forces Reserve Center Feb. 1, 2025. U.S. Army Col. Brad W. Pierson relinquished command of the brigade to Col. Adam R. Grove with the traditional passing of the colors.



Pierson has commanded the brigade for three years, since Feb. 2022, and led the unit through a southwest border mission in 2022, as well as a presidential inauguration support mission more recently in Jan. 2025.



“I am extremely proud of what this brigade has provided in support of the United States of America and this great state of Pennsylvania,” Pierson said as he addressed the formation. “I may be moving on, but I will always consider myself a proud member of the 55 team.”



Pierson goes on to serve as the Chief of the Joint Staff at Joint Force Headquarters, Pennsylvania National Guard.



“Both Brad and Adam have proven over decades of service that they both could take a unit to war, take care of Soldiers, complete the mission, and come back safely and successfully,” said Maj. Gen. Michael E. Wegscheider, commander of the 28th Infantry Division. “They both have everyone’s undying support.”



Pierson gave a warm welcome to Grove, the incoming brigade commander, and charged him with the responsibility of the brigade, its service members, and the success of its mission.



“Adam – the 55th MEB is ready for your coaching, teaching, mentorship, and most of all your leadership,” Pierson said to Grove. “I know that the brigade is in good hands.”



Grove is no stranger to the 55th MEB. He previously served as the brigade’s deputy commanding officer from 2019 to 2021 and was heavily involved with the preparation and execution of the unit’s first warfighter exercise in Nov. 2020.



“Adam – I’ve known you for a long time,” Wegscheider said to Grove. “I’ve deployed with you … we’ve done some difficult exercises together … I have full confidence in you and entrust the 55th MEB to you.”



Grove addressed his new formation for the first time as brigade commander, stating that “I hope to serve well the Soldiers of the 55th MEB … As your new commander my aspiration is to be a servant leader, and to reduce distractions that erode our readiness to conduct our missions.”



Grove currently serves as the deputy chief of staff for operations for the Pennsylvania Army National Guard. He resides in Camp Hill, Pa. with his wife Lea and children Luke, Ellie, and Owen.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2025 Date Posted: 02.01.2025 15:05 Story ID: 489924 Location: SCRANTON, PENNSYLVANIA, US Hometown: CAMP HILL, PENNSYLVANIA, US Web Views: 33 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade change of command, by SFC Shane Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.