AFCENT launches into Agile Combat Employment exercise

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. D’Miracle Armstrong, 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron counter unmanned aerial systems operator, marshals a KC-135 Stratotanker during Operation Agile Spartan 25.1 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 30, 2025. The Mission-Ready Airman concept is a training approach used to ensure Airmen are prepared to perform duties effectively in a rapidly changing operational environment. One focus of the concept is cross-functional training, fostering flexibility and adaptability for situations where Airmen are required to operate outside of their traditional job parameters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Nichols)