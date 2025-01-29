Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFCENT launches into Agile Combat Employment exercise [Image 3 of 3]

    AFCENT launches into Agile Combat Employment exercise

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.30.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Nichols 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. D’Miracle Armstrong, 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron counter unmanned aerial systems operator, marshals a KC-135 Stratotanker during Operation Agile Spartan 25.1 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 30, 2025. The Mission-Ready Airman concept is a training approach used to ensure Airmen are prepared to perform duties effectively in a rapidly changing operational environment. One focus of the concept is cross-functional training, fostering flexibility and adaptability for situations where Airmen are required to operate outside of their traditional job parameters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Nichols)

    TAGS

    Deployed
    USCENTCOM
    ACE
    AFCENT
    Exercise
    Agile Spartan

