AFCENT launches into Agile Combat Employment exercise

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 91st Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron takes off during Operation Agile Spartan 25.1 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 30, 2025. The KC-135 was one of multiple aircraft along with a wide range of support personnel from nearly every deployed Air Expeditionary Wing within USCENTCOM supporting Agile Spartan 25.1. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Nichols)
