U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. D’Miracle Armstrong, 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron counter unmanned aerial systems operator, stands by before marshalling a KC-135 Stratotanker during Operation Agile Spartan 25.1 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 30, 2025. The Mission-Ready Airman concept is a training approach used to ensure Airmen are prepared to perform duties effectively in a rapidly changing operational environment. One focus of the concept is cross-functional training, fostering flexibility and adaptability for situations where Airmen are required to operate outside of their traditional job parameters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Nichols)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2025 04:43
|Photo ID:
|8850469
|VIRIN:
|250130-F-RX751-1266
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|11.53 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFCENT launches into Agile Combat Employment exercise [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Robert Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.