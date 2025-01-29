Agile Spartan FARP in CENTCOM

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brandon Gomez, Forward Area Refueling Point specialist assigned to the 26th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron, rolls up a fuel hose during exercise Agile Spartan in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 30, 2025. FARP extends the range and combat effectiveness of search and rescue aircraft in the CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Willis)