Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Agile Spartan FARP in CENTCOM [Image 12 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Agile Spartan FARP in CENTCOM

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.30.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Willis 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brandon Gomez, Forward Area Refueling Point specialist assigned to the 26th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron, rolls up a fuel hose during exercise Agile Spartan in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 30, 2025. FARP extends the range and combat effectiveness of search and rescue aircraft in the CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Willis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2025
    Date Posted: 02.01.2025 03:39
    Photo ID: 8850464
    VIRIN: 250130-F-XM616-2175
    Resolution: 5292x4024
    Size: 15.49 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Agile Spartan FARP in CENTCOM [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Zachary Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Agile Spartan FARP in CENTCOM
    Agile Spartan FARP in CENTCOM
    Agile Spartan FARP in CENTCOM
    Agile Spartan FARP in CENTCOM
    Agile Spartan FARP in CENTCOM
    Agile Spartan FARP in CENTCOM
    Agile Spartan FARP in CENTCOM
    Agile Spartan FARP in CENTCOM
    Agile Spartan FARP in CENTCOM
    Agile Spartan FARP in CENTCOM
    Agile Spartan FARP in CENTCOM
    Agile Spartan FARP in CENTCOM

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCENTCOM
    AFCENT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download