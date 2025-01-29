Agile Spartan FARP in CENTCOM

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to the 26th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron, tear down a Forward Area Refueling Point during exercise Agile Spartan in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 30, 2025. FARP extends the range and combat effectiveness of search and rescue aircraft in the CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Willis)