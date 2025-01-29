U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to the 26th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron, tear down a Forward Area Refueling Point during exercise Agile Spartan in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 30, 2025. FARP extends the range and combat effectiveness of search and rescue aircraft in the CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Willis)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2025 03:39
|Photo ID:
|8850462
|VIRIN:
|250130-F-XM616-2098
|Resolution:
|5695x4024
|Size:
|12.74 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Agile Spartan FARP in CENTCOM [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Zachary Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.