Agile Spartan FARP in CENTCOM

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Marcus Middlebrooks, Forward Area Refueling Point specialist assigned to the 26th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron, checks the fuel panel of an A-10 ThunderBolt II during exercise Agile Spartan in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 30, 2025. FARP provides the fuel necessary for aircraft to continue their mission while reducing the risk of forces by taking fuel from the HC-130J Combat King II and passing it into another airframe on the ground in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Willis)
