    Agile Spartan FARP in CENTCOM [Image 11 of 12]

    Agile Spartan FARP in CENTCOM

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.30.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Willis 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Marcus Middlebrooks, Forward Area Refueling Point specialist assigned to the 26th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron, checks the fuel panel of an A-10 ThunderBolt II during exercise Agile Spartan in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 30, 2025. FARP provides the fuel necessary for aircraft to continue their mission while reducing the risk of forces by taking fuel from the HC-130J Combat King II and passing it into another airframe on the ground in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Willis)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2025
    Date Posted: 02.01.2025 03:39
    Photo ID: 8850463
    VIRIN: 250130-F-XM616-1842
    Resolution: 4523x3009
    Size: 25.27 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, Agile Spartan FARP in CENTCOM [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Zachary Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCENTCOM
    AFCENT

