The Assistive Technology Transfer process developed by the Medical Research and Development Command's Medical Technology Transfer office connects inventors with expert assistance at each stage of their inventions' development, particularly during the critical early stages of prototyping and field testing. This illustration shows the seven focus areas addressed by the AT2 process, which together help ensure that the new technologies will be mature and ready for manufacture, increasing the likelihood that they will be licensed.
After DOD Award, Datlof Looks to Future of Military Medical Technology Transfer
