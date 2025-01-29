Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    After DOD Award, Datlof Looks to Future of Military Medical Technology Transfer [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    After DOD Award, Datlof Looks to Future of Military Medical Technology Transfer

    FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Medical Research and Development Command

    The Assistive Technology Transfer process developed by the Medical Research and Development Command's Medical Technology Transfer office connects inventors with expert assistance at each stage of their inventions' development, particularly during the critical early stages of prototyping and field testing. This illustration shows the seven focus areas addressed by the AT2 process, which together help ensure that the new technologies will be mature and ready for manufacture, increasing the likelihood that they will be licensed.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2024
    Date Posted: 01.31.2025 11:38
    Photo ID: 8849387
    VIRIN: 241016-O-SG040-2820
    Resolution: 1597x1456
    Size: 222.96 KB
    Location: FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, After DOD Award, Datlof Looks to Future of Military Medical Technology Transfer [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    After DOD Award, Datlof Looks to Future of Military Medical Technology Transfer
    After DOD Award, Datlof Looks to Future of Military Medical Technology Transfer
    After DOD Award, Datlof Looks to Future of Military Medical Technology Transfer

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    After DOD Award, Datlof Looks to Future of Military Medical Technology Transfer

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense Health Agency
    U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download