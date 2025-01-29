Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    After DOD Award, Datlof Looks to Future of Military Medical Technology Transfer [Image 1 of 3]

    After DOD Award, Datlof Looks to Future of Military Medical Technology Transfer

    FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2025

    Photo by Paul Lagasse 

    Medical Research and Development Command

    Barry Datlof, center, chief of business development and commercialization at Medical Research and Development Command’s Office of Medical Technology Transfer, poses with Gen. James E. Rainey, right, commanding general of Army Futures Command and Stephen Luckowski, director of the Technology Transfer Transition and Commercial Partnership Office in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Research and Technology upon receiving the 2024 Department of Defense George F. Linsteadt Technology Transfer Achievement Award Jan. 30.

    Date Taken: 01.30.2025
    Date Posted: 01.31.2025 11:38
    Photo ID: 8849384
    VIRIN: 250130-O-SG040-3933
    Resolution: 3840x2560
    Size: 931.49 KB
    Location: FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, US
    Defense Heath Agency
    U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command

