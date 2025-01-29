After DOD Award, Datlof Looks to Future of Military Medical Technology Transfer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Barry Datlof, center, chief of business development and commercialization at Medical Research and Development Command’s Office of Medical Technology Transfer, poses with Gen. James E. Rainey, right, commanding general of Army Futures Command and Stephen Luckowski, director of the Technology Transfer Transition and Commercial Partnership Office in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Research and Technology upon receiving the 2024 Department of Defense George F. Linsteadt Technology Transfer Achievement Award Jan. 30.