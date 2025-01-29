Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    After DOD Award, Datlof Looks to Future of Military Medical Technology Transfer [Image 2 of 3]

    After DOD Award, Datlof Looks to Future of Military Medical Technology Transfer

    FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2024

    Photo by Charles Bell 

    Medical Research and Development Command

    Barry Datlof, chief of business development and commercialization at Medical Research and Development Command’s Office of Medical Technology Transfer, discusses how MTT uses its award-winning Assistive Technology Transfer process to help inventors systematically mature and de-risk first-generation biomedical technologies. Datlof recently received the 2024 Department of Defense George F. Linsteadt Technology Transfer Achievement Award from the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering in recognition of his role in developing and implementing the AT2 process.

    Date Taken: 10.16.2024
    Date Posted: 01.31.2025 11:38
    Photo ID: 8849386
    VIRIN: 241016-O-DL873-6859
    Resolution: 6000x3376
    Size: 4.09 MB
    Location: FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, US
    Defense Health Agency
    U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command

