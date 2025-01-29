After DOD Award, Datlof Looks to Future of Military Medical Technology Transfer

Barry Datlof, chief of business development and commercialization at Medical Research and Development Command’s Office of Medical Technology Transfer, discusses how MTT uses its award-winning Assistive Technology Transfer process to help inventors systematically mature and de-risk first-generation biomedical technologies. Datlof recently received the 2024 Department of Defense George F. Linsteadt Technology Transfer Achievement Award from the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering in recognition of his role in developing and implementing the AT2 process.
