U.S. Air Force Senior Airman William Atchison, 62d Maintenance Squadron physical and dimensional technician, calibrates a torque transducer at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Jan. 22, 2025. PMEL Airmen maintain proper calibration and repair measurement and diagnostic equipment, ensuring the equipment is safe and accurate to support operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2025 18:45
|Photo ID:
|8848338
|VIRIN:
|250122-F-SK889-1079
|Resolution:
|5171x3694
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Precision at its finest: PMEL experts behind the equipment [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Megan Geiger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.