U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jeremy Cruz, 62d Maintenance Squadron precision measurement equipment laboratory electronics supervisor, works on a signal generator at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Jan. 22, 2025. PMEL Airmen receive numerous pieces of equipment requiring calibration for pressure, torque, voltage, resistance or frequency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger)
|01.22.2025
|01.30.2025 18:45
|8848337
|250122-F-SK889-1013
|5249x3749
|1.49 MB
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|4
|0
This work, Precision at its finest: PMEL experts behind the equipment [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Megan Geiger, identified by DVIDS