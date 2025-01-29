Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Precision at its finest: PMEL experts behind the equipment [Image 5 of 5]

    Precision at its finest: PMEL experts behind the equipment

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    Recently calibrated torque wrenches sit on a customer-ready cabinet at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Jan. 22, 2025. PMEL Airmen maintain proper calibration and repair measurement and diagnostic equipment, ensuring the equipment is safe and accurate to support operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2025
    Date Posted: 01.30.2025 18:45
    Photo ID: 8848339
    VIRIN: 250122-F-SK889-1105
    Resolution: 4940x3529
    Size: 1.73 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    This work, Precision at its finest: PMEL experts behind the equipment [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Megan Geiger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PMEL
    JBLM
    U.S. Air Force
    Team McChord
    62d MXS

