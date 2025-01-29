Delegation visits Loko Pa'aiau Fishpond

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chiemi Kamaka, legislative correspondent, greets Aunty Kehau Lum at the Loko Pa'aiau Fishpond, Jan. 28, 2025. The delegation’s visit to the Loko Pa'aiau Fishpond focused on historical and cultural education. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan Kyle Labuguen)