Delegation visits Loko Pa'aiau Fishpond

Capt. Jessica Burkett presents a ceremonial offering to Jeff Panteleo at the Loko Pa'aiau Fishpond, Jan. 28, 2025. The delegation’s visit to the Loko Pa'aiau Fishpond focused on historical and cultural education. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan Kyle Labuguen)