Delegation visits Loko Pa'aiau Fishpond

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tristan Labuguen 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Uncle Bruce Keaulani speaks to members of a staff delegation gathered around an ahu at the Loko Pa'aiau Fishpond, Jan. 28, 2025. The delegation’s visit to the Loko Pa'aiau Fishpond focused on historical and cultural education. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan Kyle Labuguen)

    CNRH
    U.S. Navy
    Loko Pa'aiau Fishpond
    Strategic Engagement
    Uncle Bruce Keaulani
    Aunty Kehau Lum

