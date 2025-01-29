photo at the casing of the colors ceremony for the 1st Battalion, 58th Aviation Regiment

The Aviation Center of Excellence command group and Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 58th Aviation Regiment prior to the battalion’s deployment to the Horn of Africa at Fort Novosel, 10 Jan. 2025.The 1-58th will conduct Airfield operations and airfield management across three countries during their deployment.
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2025 17:45
|Photo ID:
|8848242
|VIRIN:
|250110-A-DH160-3989
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.39 MB
|Location:
|FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|232
|Downloads:
|0
