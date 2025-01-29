Fort Novosel Supports Deployment of 1-58th Airfield Operations Battalion to Horn of Africa

Photo By Christopher Mendez | The Aviation Center of Excellence command group and Soldiers from the 1st Battalion,...... read more read more Photo By Christopher Mendez | The Aviation Center of Excellence command group and Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 58th Aviation Regiment prior to the battalion’s deployment to the Horn of Africa at Fort Novosel, 10 Jan. 2025.The 1-58th will conduct Airfield operations and airfield management across three countries during their deployment. see less | View Image Page

FORT NOVOSEL, AL. (JAN. 10, 2025) – Fort Novosel is supporting the deployment of the 1st Battalion, 58th Aviation Regiment, Airfield Operations Battalion to the Horn of Africa where they will conduct airfield operations and management across three countries in Africa.

According to the Battalion Commander, Lt. Col. Lindsay Ryan, over the last year the unit known as the Guardian Eagles have conducted several readiness training events in preparation for the deployment and have received support from the garrison to ensure that the Soldiers and their families are fully prepared to not only be deployed but to handle having their loved ones away from home for an extended period.

Ryan stated that they have relied on installation services such as the Directorate of Plans Training Mobilization and Security, the Logistics Readiness Center, the Central Issue Facility, and the Directorate of Human Resources for things such as passports, deployment orders, deployment training, medical and equipment readiness, family services, and coordination of the movement of equipment and Soldiers. “There are many support agencies that are involved with our deployment, and the level of support that we have received has been so helpful in preparing the Soldiers and families for the deployment. I feel that we have an abundance of resources for families to reach out to prior to the deployment and while their family members are away.” said Ryan.

All units on Novosel that are deployable must go through annual deployment readiness exercises and training supported by DPTMS to ensure they are prepared to deploy. “The unit will conduct at least one of these exercises annually no matter if they are scheduled to deploy or not. We walk them through the entire process step by step.” said Shawn McKay, chief of the operations branch with DPTMS. “We don’t deploy very often from here, but the focus is to be prepared to deploy at any time. I consider it an honor to be able to support the soldiers ensuring that they get off on the right foot and return home safely. It is great to be able to send them of prepared, but its even better to bring them back home safe and sound.” said McKay.

This is not the battalions first trip to the Horn of Africa, the unit was deployed to the area in 2023. Ryan stated that several of the Soldiers that will be on this deployment will carry with them the knowledge and experience from their first trip to Africa. “It is an asset to have Soldiers on this deployment that have already been there to help along the Soldiers on their first deployment.” said Ryan.

“Airfield operations and airfield management is the cornerstone of our mission across three countries in the Horn of Africa for this deployment, which is very similar to the mission previously in 2023. We will be working alongside adjacent units to keep the runways open and serviceable so that supplies can come in and out of that region without delay. There are challenges there that we don’t experience here in South Alabama such as wildlife, and other environmental considerations that need to be addressed that most airfields at home don’t face. It is a great opportunity for our Soldiers to do what they are trained for in a real-world scenario.” said Ryan.

In its final preparations to begin the scheduled deployment, the unit conducted a casing of the colors ceremony Jan. 10. The casing of the colors is a traditional ceremony conducted before a unit goes on a deployment representing the transition from their home station to their deployment location. The colors will be escorted to Africa by the battalion’s commander and senior non-commissioned officer and will remain cased until they arrive.

During the ceremony Ryan spoke to her confidence in the battalion’s readiness and capability to execute the mission. “To say that I am proud of their accomplishments in preparation for this deployment is an understatement. We train hard so that the mission is easy, and so we can come home to those that mean the most to us. We won’t let the mission fail; we have each other’s back.” said Ryan.

In closing Ryan thanked the military families, who she called the true heroes of the battle. “Thank you for your sacrifice and endless love, rest assured your Soldier is well trained and ready for this mission and wants nothing more than to make you proud.” said Ryan.