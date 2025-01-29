1-58th casing of the colors

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2025

    Photo by Christopher Mendez 

    Fort Novosel Public Affairs Office

    Lt. Col. Lindsay Ryan (left) and Sgt. Maj. Carlos Silva (right) of the 1st Battalion, 58th Aviation Regiment prepare the unit colors for casing during the casing of the colors ceremony inside Wings Chapel at Fort Novosel, 10 Jan. 2025. The casing of the colors is a traditional ceremony conducted before a unit deploys.

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.30.2025 17:45
    Photo ID: 8848240
    VIRIN: 250110-A-DH160-8258
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.48 MB
    Location: FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 48
    Downloads: 0

    Fort Novosel Supports Deployment of 1-58th Airfield Operations Battalion to Horn of Africa

