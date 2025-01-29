1-58th casing of the colors

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Lindsay Ryan (left) and Sgt. Maj. Carlos Silva (right) of the 1st Battalion, 58th Aviation Regiment prepare the unit colors for casing during the casing of the colors ceremony inside Wings Chapel at Fort Novosel, 10 Jan. 2025. The casing of the colors is a traditional ceremony conducted before a unit deploys.