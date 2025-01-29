Fort McCoy employee officially presented with AMC quarterly award

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez-Ramirez presents the Army Materiel Command Civilian Employee of the Quarter award Jan. 15, 2025, to Travis Todd with the Fort McCoy Resource Management Office at Fort McCoy, Wis. Todd earned the award for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)