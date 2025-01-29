Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy employee officially presented with AMC quarterly award [Image 1 of 7]

    Fort McCoy employee officially presented with AMC quarterly award

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2025

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez-Ramirez presents the Army Materiel Command Civilian Employee of the Quarter award Jan. 15, 2025, to Travis Todd with the Fort McCoy Resource Management Office at Fort McCoy, Wis. Todd earned the award for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.30.2025 17:07
    Photo ID: 8848214
    VIRIN: 250115-A-OK556-5283
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.13 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy employee officially presented with AMC quarterly award [Image 7 of 7], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort McCoy employee officially presented with AMC quarterly award

    Wisconsin
    IMCOM
    Army Materiel Command
    Fort McCoy
    Army awards
    Army people

