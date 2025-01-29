Fort McCoy employee officially presented with AMC quarterly award

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez-Ramirez presents the Army Materiel...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez-Ramirez presents the Army Materiel Command Civilian Employee of the Quarter award Jan. 15, 2025, to Travis Todd with the Fort McCoy Resource Management Office at Fort McCoy, Wis. Todd earned the award for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Plans and Programs Specialist Travis Todd with the Fort McCoy Resource Management Office (RMO) was presented with the Army Materiel Command (AMC) Employee of the Quarter award Jan. 15 while he was attending the Army’s Civilian Education System Intermediate Course at Fort McCoy.



Todd was presented the award by Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez-Ramirez. The award announced for Todd and 11 other Army Materiel Command employees for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024.



In a story by Alyssa Crockett of AMC Public Affairs at https://www.dvidshub.net/news/488848/amc-recognizes-outstanding-employees from Redstone Arsenal, Ala., it states the AMC Employee of the Quarter program highlights not only outstanding work performance but also “aims to promote a culture of achievement and productivity, foster a positive work environment, enhance employee retention, and improve engagement to increase morale.”



In the story, Maj. Gen. Kevin Meisler, AMC chief of staff, said, “This program recognizes Army Materiel Command civilian and military personnel whose outstanding and innovative contributions made a direct positive impact on the command’s mission goals. Some key program goals include progressing a culture of achievement and productivity and contributing to a positive work environment.”



After receiving the award in person by Baez, Todd said he was grateful to receive the recognition.



“The thing that means the most to me with this is it was a peer-nominated,” Todd said. “It was a peer who nominated me for this, and that’s like a big deal because it’s not easy to get these types of awards through. So, when I found out about that … that means a lot more.



“I also think it’s like what Mr. (Cameron) Cantlon … said, it’s not about somebody standing up here or the boss saying, ‘Hey, you’re doing a good job.’ It’s when you’re influencing the people you work with, and you’re able to help and actually make a difference.”



Todd also had previously thanked many members of the garrison who applauded him after being told about the award in 2024.



“I just want the time to say thank you to everyone who reached out to congratulate my selection for Employee of the Quarter.” Todd stated in an email to Fort McCoy members. “A special thanks to Mary Jones in Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security for the nomination. It truly means so much coming from a peer who deserves it every bit as much as I do. Also, Bonnie Hilt, thank you for your amazing support, always challenging me to be better, and for empowering me.



“None of what I have accomplished in my 19 years as a Department of Defense civilian employee was small enough or light enough for me to do alone. … I’m so honored and blessed to be a part of such a great team,” Todd said.



Learn more about AMC Employee of the Quarter announcements by visiting AMC’s page at https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/HQAMC.



