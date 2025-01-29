Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oregon Military Museum Weapons Installation [Image 11 of 13]

    Oregon Military Museum Weapons Installation

    HAPPY VALLEY, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2025

    Photo by John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Weapons fabricators from Color-Ad, Inc., out of Manassas, Virginia, work on vintage military weapons, preparing to install them in display cases on Jan. 23, 2025 at the Oregon Military Museum at Camp Withycombe, Happy Valley, Oregon. The team have created large drawings templates for each weapon for placement in the cases. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2025
    Date Posted: 01.30.2025 16:45
    Photo ID: 8848211
    VIRIN: 250123-Z-CH590-1038
    Resolution: 4072x6120
    Size: 4.1 MB
    Location: HAPPY VALLEY, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    Oregon National Guard
    U.S. Army
    Army National Guard
    Military Weapons
    Oregon Military Museum
    Weapons restorations

