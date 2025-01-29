Oregon Military Museum Weapons Installation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Weapons fabricators from Color-Ad, Inc., out of Manassas, Virginia, work on vintage military weapons, preparing to install them in display cases on Jan. 23, 2025 at the Oregon Military Museum at Camp Withycombe, Happy Valley, Oregon. The team have created large drawings templates for each weapon for placement in the cases. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)