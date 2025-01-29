Weapons fabricators from Color-Ad, Inc., out of Manassas, Virginia, work on vintage military weapons, preparing to install them in display cases on Jan. 23, 2025 at the Oregon Military Museum at Camp Withycombe, Happy Valley, Oregon. The team have created large drawings templates for each weapon for placement in the cases. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2025 16:45
|Photo ID:
|8848211
|VIRIN:
|250123-Z-CH590-1038
|Resolution:
|4072x6120
|Size:
|4.1 MB
|Location:
|HAPPY VALLEY, OREGON, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Oregon Military Museum Weapons Installation [Image 13 of 13], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.