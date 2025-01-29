Kathleen Sligar, Oregon Military Museum Director and Curator along with staff members from Color-Ad, Inc., from Manassas, Virginia take time to observe the progress of the weapons on display during installation in one of the display cases on Jan. 23, 2025 at the Oregon Military Museum at Camp Withycombe, Happy Valley, Oregon. They have created large drawings templates for each weapon for placement in the cases. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2025 16:45
|Photo ID:
|8848210
|VIRIN:
|250123-Z-CH590-1036
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|5.18 MB
|Location:
|HAPPY VALLEY, OREGON, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Oregon Military Museum Weapons Installation [Image 13 of 13], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.