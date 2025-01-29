Oregon Military Museum Weapons Installation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Kathleen Sligar, Oregon Military Museum Director and Curator along with staff members from Color-Ad, Inc., from Manassas, Virginia take time to observe the progress of the weapons on display during installation in one of the display cases on Jan. 23, 2025 at the Oregon Military Museum at Camp Withycombe, Happy Valley, Oregon. They have created large drawings templates for each weapon for placement in the cases. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)