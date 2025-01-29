Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oregon Military Museum Weapons Installation [Image 9 of 13]

    Oregon Military Museum Weapons Installation

    HAPPY VALLEY, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2025

    Photo by John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    A collection of vintage weapons for display in the new display cases are identified at the Weapons Gallery on Jan. 23, 2025 at the Oregon Military Museum at Camp Withycombe, Happy Valley, Oregon. A series of large drawings templates for each weapon for placement in the cases have been created for placement. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affair)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2025
    Date Posted: 01.30.2025 16:45
    Photo ID: 8848209
    VIRIN: 250123-Z-CH590-1027
    Resolution: 5952x4128
    Size: 5.12 MB
    Location: HAPPY VALLEY, OREGON, US
    This work, Oregon Military Museum Weapons Installation [Image 13 of 13], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Oregon National Guard
    U.S. Army
    Army National Guard
    Military Weapons
    Oregon Military Museum
    Weapons restorations

