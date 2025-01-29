Oregon Military Museum Weapons Installation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A collection of vintage weapons for display in the new display cases are identified at the Weapons Gallery on Jan. 23, 2025 at the Oregon Military Museum at Camp Withycombe, Happy Valley, Oregon. A series of large drawings templates for each weapon for placement in the cases have been created for placement. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affair)