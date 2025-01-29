First Regreening of the Year

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Trevor Felter, assistant chief of staff G-7, Marine Forces Command asks a question during a semi-annual professional military education event at the Pennsylvania House, Norfolk, Virginia, Jan. 24, 2024. The semi-annual PME allowed the commanding general of MARFORCOM to discuss future initiatives and topics previously discussed at an executive off-site, regarding the Marine Corps as a whole, with commanders and senior staff officers. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Thirteen)
