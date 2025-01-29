Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Regreening of the Year [Image 1 of 3]

    First Regreening of the Year

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Thirteen Bahizi 

    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Bobbi Shea, commanding general, Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic, commander, Marine Forces Command, commander, Marine Forces Northern Command speaks to Marines of Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command during a semi-annual professional military education event at the Pennsylvania House, Norfolk, Virginia, Jan. 24, 2024. The semi-annual PME allowed Shea to discuss future initiatives and topics previously discussed at an executive off-site, regarding the Marine Corps as a whole, with commanders and senior staff officers. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Thirteen Bahizi)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2025
    Date Posted: 01.30.2025 08:25
    Photo ID: 8847334
    VIRIN: 250124-M-CK709-1039
    Resolution: 6658x4441
    Size: 4.49 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    USMC
    PME
    pennsylvania house
    regreening

