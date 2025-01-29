First Regreening of the Year

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Bobbi Shea, commanding general, Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic, commander, Marine Forces Command, commander, Marine Forces Northern Command speaks to Marines of Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command during a semi-annual professional military education event at the Pennsylvania House, Norfolk, Virginia, Jan. 24, 2024. The semi-annual PME allowed Shea to discuss future initiatives and topics previously discussed at an executive off-site, regarding the Marine Corps as a whole, with commanders and senior staff officers. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Thirteen Bahizi)