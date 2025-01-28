Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Sailors Participate in the Sapporo Snow Festival 2025 [Image 1 of 5]

    U.S. Navy Sailors Participate in the Sapporo Snow Festival 2025

    JAPAN

    01.30.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Fischer 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    SAPPORO, Japan (Jan. 30, 2025) – U.S. Navy Chief Aviation Ordnanceman Enrico Dagsindal, a native of Skokie, Illinois and Navy Snow Team Lead holds a maquette of an F-35C Lighting II stealth fighter jet while Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Caroline Lui works on the snow sculpture during the 75th Annual Sapporo Snow Festival. Approximately two million visitors from around the globe visit the festival each year to see hundreds of snow and ice sculptures. This is the 40th year the U.S. Navy has participated in the festival, allowing Sailors a unique opportunity to experience Japanese culture and tradition while strengthening the close friendship between the U.S. Navy and citizens of Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Fischer)

